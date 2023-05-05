Hallador Energy (HNRG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Hallador Energy to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Hallador Energy stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.69. 1,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,481. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Hallador Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,978,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,470.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $156,690.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,993,536 shares in the company, valued at $19,098,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 14,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $134,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,978,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,470.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 100.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hallador Energy by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hallador Energy by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNRG. TheStreet raised Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

