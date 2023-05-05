Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 3,186,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,075,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Hanesbrands

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

