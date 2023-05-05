Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Stories

