Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of HBI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,474,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $13.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
Featured Stories
