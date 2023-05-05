Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.00) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

HBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 8,494,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

