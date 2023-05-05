Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.05)-$(0.00) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.
Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.
HBI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 8,494,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 991.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,896,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 2,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,354,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,017 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 176.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,281,000 after buying an additional 2,025,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after buying an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
