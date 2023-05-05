Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 503,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92.

Get Harsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Harsco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Harsco by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.