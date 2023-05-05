HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Buys $37,859.04 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
HBT Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $557.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
HBT Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HBT Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HBT Financial (HBT)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.