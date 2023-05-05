HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Director Buys $37,859.04 in Stock

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $557.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HBT Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

