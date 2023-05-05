Head-To-Head Contrast: Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) vs. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Biophytis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Biophytis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Biophytis and Bausch Health Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bausch Health Companies 0 4 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 79.97%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than Biophytis.

Biophytis has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biophytis and Bausch Health Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biophytis N/A N/A -$25.51 million N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies $8.12 billion 0.26 -$225.00 million ($0.62) -9.50

Biophytis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Biophytis and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biophytis N/A N/A N/A Bausch Health Companies -2.77% 553.04% 4.08%

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats Biophytis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biophytis

Biophytis S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Sarconeos (BIO101), an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as in Phase 2/3 clinical study for the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. It also develops Macuneos (BIO201), an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. Sales of the Xifaxan product line. The International segment comprises of sales, with the exception of sales of Bausch + Lomb products and Solta aesthetic medical devices, outside the U.S and Puerto Rico of branded pharmaceutical products, branded generic pharmaceutical and OTC products. The Solta Medical segment refer to global sales of Solta Medical aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified Products segment covers sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, generic products, ortho dermatologics, and dentistry products. The Bausch + Lomb segment are global sales of Bausch + Lomb vision care, surgical and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

