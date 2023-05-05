Head-To-Head Survey: Reborn Coffee (REBN) & Its Competitors

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reborn Coffee to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.69% -113.32% -48.04% Reborn Coffee Competitors -0.08% -17.52% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Reborn Coffee and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Reborn Coffee Competitors 506 4261 5568 263 2.53

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 494.59%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Reborn Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than its rivals.

61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reborn Coffee and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million -$3.56 million -3.08 Reborn Coffee Competitors $2.01 billion $180.09 million 1.49

Reborn Coffee’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reborn Coffee rivals beat Reborn Coffee on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

