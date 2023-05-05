Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 144,350 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,350 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 4.19% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 436,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 309,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OESX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.