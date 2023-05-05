Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,602,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,419,000 after purchasing an additional 139,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

CNI stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.98%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

See Also

