Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 179,728 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,728 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.45% of Everi worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Everi by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 142.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,810,000 after acquiring an additional 389,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Everi by 923.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 407,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 367,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after purchasing an additional 291,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EVRI. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Everi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everi from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $714,586.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,211.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRI opened at $14.78 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.33.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

