Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,192 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

