Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,463 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,819,568 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $159,550,000 after purchasing an additional 353,629 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,894 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,034 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.37.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

