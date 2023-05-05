Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 2,256 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Allison Transmission worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $99,138.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of ALSN opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.04.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 67.83% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

