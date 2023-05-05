Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 49,437 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 254,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 132,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 96,316 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $771.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Featured Articles

