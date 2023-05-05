Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potbelly in the third quarter worth $564,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,689,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 166,589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 51.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Price Performance

PBPB stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $314.21 million, a P/E ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Potbelly Co. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

