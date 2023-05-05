Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,867 shares of company stock worth $903,227. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $112.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.