Heartland Advisors Inc. Invests $3.13 Million in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,867 shares of company stock worth $903,227. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ingredion Price Performance
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.80.
Ingredion Profile
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
