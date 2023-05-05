Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 76,341 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 124.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,341 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of B. Riley Financial worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RILY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 59,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,011,497.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,026,780.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 12,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, for a total transaction of $387,204.81. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,595,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,011,497.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 110,448 shares of company stock worth $3,787,033 in the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $905.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.80. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

