Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 10,657 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,657 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,695,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.62.

NYSE ABC opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

