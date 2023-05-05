Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 449,163 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,163 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of iHeartMedia worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iHeartMedia by 556.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth about $92,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research downgraded iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Insider Transactions at iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Price Performance

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness purchased 10,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 94,518 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $522,684.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,606,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,882,164.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 122,018 shares of company stock valued at $668,060. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.64. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Stories

