Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,478 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Harley-Davidson worth $8,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 11.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

