Hedera (HBAR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.18 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Hedera has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $17.18 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00058199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00037723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00020417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001126 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,300,103,547 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,300,103,547.93449 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05840098 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $31,091,500.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.