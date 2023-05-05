HEICO (OTCMKTS:HEI-A) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HEICO Co. (OTCMKTS:HEI-A – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $137.27 and last traded at $136.57. Approximately 119,449 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

HEICO Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.35.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $83,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.