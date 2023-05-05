Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.48

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €67.48 ($74.15) and traded as high as €73.52 ($80.79). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €73.28 ($80.53), with a volume of 423,147 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.57.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

