Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLF. Citigroup raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Sophie L’helias acquired 8,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $165,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,328.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

