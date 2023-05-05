Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Up 0.9% This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00016935 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $183.06 million and $286,924.88 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00017915 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,599.75 or 1.00042157 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.9521455 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $230,108.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

