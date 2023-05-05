Herr Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 298,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MSOS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 3,467,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

