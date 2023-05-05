Herr Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF makes up 0.7% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,831,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $827,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PPLT traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $97.20. 27,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,508. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.64.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

