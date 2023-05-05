Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $287,000 in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.9 %

KHC traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KHC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

