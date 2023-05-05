Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $495,000 in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Lee Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lee Enterprises by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Lee Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Activity

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

In other Lee Enterprises news, Director Steven C. Fletcher purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEE traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,297. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.

About Lee Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.