Herr Investment Group LLC Invests $7.04 Million in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 296,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pilgrim’s Pride as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 635.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $48,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

PPC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 44,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,887. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.97. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $298,020.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,983.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $756,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Stories

