Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,133,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Denison Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.07. 839,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,738,186. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in the McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

