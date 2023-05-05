Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,134,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,684,000. Freshworks accounts for 1.0% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 0.39% of Freshworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Freshworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $73,882.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457,748 shares of company stock worth $22,336,941. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 434,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Freshworks Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.