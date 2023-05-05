Herr Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 213,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

URA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 330,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $24.34.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

