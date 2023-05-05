Herr Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,439,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 2.0% of Herr Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Herr Investment Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Cameco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,357. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

