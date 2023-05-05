HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.42

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.42 and last traded at $40.88, with a volume of 2637024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen downgraded HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

