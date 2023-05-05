HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $161.26

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.26 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 151.60 ($1.89). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.90), with a volume of 2,573,690 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.82 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.15.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

