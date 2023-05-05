Highland Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,384.5% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 680.4% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 231,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. 1,455,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,635. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.23.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

