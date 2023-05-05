Highland Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.1% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,403,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Stewart Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.87. 268,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $258.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

