Highland Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.27. 8,481,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,832,391. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.