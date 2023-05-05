Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Shares Down 6.7%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Highway 50 Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Highway 50 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 687 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 167 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Highway 50 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway 50 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.