Highway 50 Gold (CVE:HWY) Shares Down 6.7%

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (CVE:HWY – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.
Highway 50 Gold Company Profile
Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Gold Knob project comprises 687 unpatented claims located in Winnemucca, Nevada; the Golden Brew project that consists of 167 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Johnson Canyon project, which comprises 186 claims located in Lander County, Nevada; and the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia.
