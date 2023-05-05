Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on June 30th

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

