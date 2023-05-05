Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Trading Up 1.8%

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 3,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCXLF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.89) to GBX 1,404 ($17.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hiscox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,140 ($14.24) to GBX 1,102 ($13.77) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hiscox Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

