Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.48

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and traded as high as $112.11. Hitachi shares last traded at $111.82, with a volume of 18,288 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hitachi alerts:

Hitachi Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi ( OTCMKTS:HTHIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $23.61 billion for the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Equities analysts expect that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hitachi Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology (IT), Energy, Industry, Mobility, Life, Hitachi High Technologies, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, Hitachi Chemicals and Others. The IT segment handles systems integration, consulting, control systems, cloud services, software, IT products such as storage and servers, and automated teller machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.