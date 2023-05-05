Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 22959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Holcim alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCMLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Holcim Price Performance

About Holcim

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

(Get Rating)

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.