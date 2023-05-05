Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Increased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 156.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.22 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $130.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.10.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.