Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,105. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $42.24.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently -507.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

