Horizen (ZEN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.07 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $130.52 million and $5.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.56 or 0.00032267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00126675 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000859 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,652,300 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

