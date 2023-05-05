Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Up 0.5%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5,061% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Horizon Group Properties Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

Horizon Group Properties, Inc engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

