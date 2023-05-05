Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Up 0.6%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 53,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 678,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HOTH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.
