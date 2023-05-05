Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Trading Up 0.6%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 53,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 678,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOTH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

About Hoth Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

